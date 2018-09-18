Central Missouri Honor Flight #15 Returns Home

COLUMBIA - Friends and family welcomed home a group of veterans Monday night at the Courtyard Marriot hotel in Columbia following a Central Missouri Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Honor Flight #15 is the second flight this year for the Central Missouri chapter, which has flown more than 770 terminally ill and aging veterans to the capitol to see the World War II memorial since 2009.

Flight #15 left from the Marriot early Monday morning after breakfast to catch a flight from St. Louis to Baltimore. From there, a charter bus drove the group to Washington, DC. There, the veterans toured the World War II Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and witnessed the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian, usually a family member or close friend. On Monday's trip, 14 Korean War veterans also joined the trip.

For more information about Central Missouri Honor Flight, visit their website at centralmissourihonorflight.com