Central Missouri Honor Flight Sets World Record

COLUMBIA - The 18th Central Missouri Honor Flight has set a record.

A large crowd gathered at the Courtyard Marriott Tuesday night to welcome home more than 60 veterans and 40 guardians. They arrived around 1:40 a.m.

Along with the crowd, 500 motorcycles from the Central Missouri Honor Flight Riders greeted them and set a world record for their motorcycle escort. There was even a red, white, and blue hot air balloon.

Honor Flight flies World War II veterans to Washington, DC to see their memorial at no cost to them.

KOMU's Sarah Hill was at the Marriott and shot a video of the homecoming. You can watch that here.