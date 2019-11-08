Central Missouri Honor Flight to send final flight of 2019

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Honor Flight #61 will have their final flight of 2019 on Tuesday, Nov. 12. This will take place the day after Veteran's Day.

This will be a community event to commemorate area veterans and to celebrate 5 flights this year.

The buses will be escorted by Honor Flight riders from Kingdom City to the Columbia Courtyard Marriott.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other area law enforcement agencies along with the Columbia Fire Department assist with the homecoming as well.

The public is encouraged to arrive at the Courtyard Marriott, 3301 Lemone Industrial Drive, at approximately 8:30 pm to get a good view of the returning veterans and to view the flag ceremony in the hotel parking lot.