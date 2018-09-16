Central Missouri Humane Society Announces New Director

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society announced a new director Wednesday, Mary Pat Boatfield.

Many of the employees and volunteers said they were left in the dark about the new director. They said managers told them they didn't want to get any hopes up after the last director the CMHS hired left before beginning her first day.

The new director updated her LinkedIn status and that is how word got out.

Many of the employess are very excited about the new director especially since they have been without one since October 2011.

Assistant Manager Kimberly Newberry said even though it has been a long wait, the new director will be worth it.

"For months two people have been doing the job of four people because our shelter's operating coordinator has been on medical leave and we have not had a director," said Newberry. "It will be good to have an addition to the family."

Patboatfield will be coming in from Tennessee at the end of this month and will be starting at the Humane Society the first week of June.