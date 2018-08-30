Central Missouri Humane Society battles overcrowding due to cats

3 years 4 weeks 9 hours ago Sunday, August 02 2015 Aug 2, 2015 Sunday, August 02, 2015 3:57:00 PM CDT August 02, 2015 in News
By: Amanda Vitale, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society has seen a successful summer despite the influx of cat admissions.

The influx is a yearly trend since cats breed in the spring and summer months, resulting in people dropping off kittens at the humane society.

Michelle Casey, the assistant director at the Central Missouri Humane Society, called summer "cat breeding season".

"We do get adult cats by themselves quite often, but we also do get litters of kittens coming in," Casey said. She said this happens much more often during the summer.

Jesse Barton, a kennel technician, said overcrowding with cats has been a major problem this summer. Summer is typically a difficult time when it comes to adoptions since families are away on vacation.

Casey said the humane society sees a spike in admissions after graduation as students move away.

"We understand that there's changes in lifestyles and things happen," Casey said.

The health of the admitted kittens depends on whether or not they entered the humane society with a mother. If they did not, the humane society has a network of foster families to bottle feed the kittens and nurture them to an age where they are ready to be adopted.

Casey said they have more than 100 active foster families. The foster families vary from families willing to take in dogs with behavioral problems to taking in newborn kittens. Many of the staff members at the humane society act as foster families as well.

"We try to plan accordingly because we know its breeding season," said Casey. "Especially with us filling up on cat space, we like to promote different adoption specials."

This summer saw the first flash sale for cats at the shelter where kittens were priced at 50 dollars and adult cats were free. 

"It's been wonderful," Casey said. "So far we've had around 34 adoptions which is amazing for three days."

Even though the humane society was near capacity, Casey said they are open admission and they never close their doors to animals in need.

"We were pretty full so anyone who owned their animals, especially their cats, we were asking them to maybe wait a few days until we had some more adoptions and more space opened up," Casey said.  

In spite of the overcrowding, Casey said the summer has been a success. She said there are families coming in specifically during the summer looking for kittens, since they know the humane society has an abundance of them. 

"Adoptions have been up high and steadily staying there, despite college kids being gone for the summer," Casey said. She said she hopes the rate of adoptions remains high in the fall when students return and families are no longer gone on vacation.

Mary Jaworowski, a visitor to the humane society, said the humane society has expanded and excelled in the last three years.

"I've always had really good luck and really good animals from here," Jaworoski said.

Casey said the humane society was very lucky to have the community behind them in their efforts to provide animals with caring homes. 

"The support after all these years is amazing," Casey said. "We couldn't do it without them, and we also have a fantastic base of foster parents and volunteers."

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

MU Engineering, CAFNR merge to create new research opportunities
MU Engineering, CAFNR merge to create new research opportunities
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will be combining its chemical engineering department with CAFNR's bioengineering department... More >>
33 minutes ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the General Assembly will hold a special session to discuss expanding STEM education... More >>
52 minutes ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:59:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
COLUMBIA - A new program, Healing Circle, is available at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital to allow veterans to... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The top prosecutor in St. Louis has established what she calls an "exclusion list" of 28... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
COLUMBIA - Researchers at the University of Missouri found differences in opinion that teachers, parents and children have about whether... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
JEFFERSON CITY - Applause filled the Capitol Plaza Hotel ballroom Thursday as the United Way of Central Missouri officially announced... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, a Democrat in a decidedly Republican state, is seizing on... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:15:26 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday appointed a local school board president and a former... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:38:27 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City bus service is thinking about changes to some of its routes, and it's looking... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge decided to delay a key decision in a lawsuit against A New Missouri,... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Christopher Columbus statue in a St. Louis park is being called into question about a... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:40:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
ELDON - The Eldon Police Department is working with Eldon School District to investigate a threat made against the high... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a woman after she reportedly kept four dogs in crates for long periods... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 11:33:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a body found in the Mississippi River in St. Louis was that of a... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:55:01 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson appointed a new judge to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Judge... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged evangelical leaders this week to get out the vote ahead of the upcoming... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 9:39:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
PHOENIX (AP) — The celebration of Sen. John McCain's life as a former prisoner of war and maverick politician enters... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Google denies Trump's claim that it ignored his speeches to Congress
Google denies Trump's claim that it ignored his speeches to Congress
(CNN) -- Google denied President Donald Trump's claim on Wednesday that the search engine promoted President Barack Obama's State of... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:33:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 73°
8pm 72°
9pm 74°
10pm 73°