Central Missouri Humane Society keeping staff safe from COVID-19

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society announced a checklist Tuesday to keep shelter pets and staff safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The shelter is creating protocols for the foster and adoption programs and stray and lost pets.

Non-essential staff has been reduced. All doors will be locked and CMHS will limit admission of new animals. It will continue to take strays, but not accept pets owned by the public.

CMHS is also asking for emergency foster homes to take in and care for pets temporarily. Foster parents are asked to commit for a minimum of two weeks. Supplies will be provided by the shelter like food, bowls, toys, medication, etc.

If you find a stray pet, you should call the shelter to make arrangements for a drop-off.

Adoption services will be by appointment only. Potential adopters can still visit the website for more information or call to view pets.

People interested in fostering should contact briant@cmhspets.org.

The shelter can be reached at 573-443-7387.