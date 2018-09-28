Central Missouri Humane Society Names New Director

COLUMBIA - The Humane Society's Board of Directors selected a new Executive Director Wednesday. Mary Pat Boatfield will begin duties during the last week of the month.

The board says the decision to hire Boatfield was made last month. CMHS offered Kimberly Sherlaw the position in February, but she turned it down.

Boatfield says she plans to alter the shelter's marketing efforts and put less attention on direct mail efforts and more on increasing CMHS' social media presence.

Boatfield previously served as executive director of the Toledo, OH Humane Society from 1985 to 1999. For the past 12 years as CEO/executive director of the Nashville, TN Humane Association.

She holds a bachelor of education in comprehensive school, public health and education media and a master's in vocational education from the University of Toledo.