Central Missouri Humane Society rescues abandoned guinea pigs

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society announced Tuesday it has taken in 13 abandoned guinea pigs.

A good Samaritan found the guinea pigs in a cardboard box by a dried river bed in Ashland. According to the CMHS, eight of the guinea pigs are young adults and five are one-week-old pups.

CMHS said the guinea pigs were extremely malnourished and showed signs of dehydration and hair loss. Staff members separated the guinea pigs and gave them housing, water and food.

One of the young adult guinea pigs died Sunday while in the foster care of a staff member.

"Guinea pigs are such fragile and helpless creatures, finding them in this condition was absolutely heartbreaking," said Ashley Conner, CMHS Feline Manager and resident guinea pig expert.

CMHS said it expects the rest of the guinea pigs to make a full recovery.

The humane society is seeking foster parents for the guinea pigs until they are healthy enough for adoption.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent or wanting to make a donation to support the care of these animals, should call 573.443.7387.