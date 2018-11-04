Central Missouri Humane Society Shows Off Renovations
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society showed off it's new renovations Thursday afternoon, courtesy of the makeover contest from Zootoo.
The facilities have gone from grungy to grand. All of the animals housed at the central missouri humane society now have a proper place to call home.
Allison Toth, the Shelter Relations Coordinator, said, "It's like walking into a completely different place. It doesn't look anything like it used to."
The Humane Society won the grand prize with the help of the famous Zootoo girls.
Zootoo girl Amanda Huhman said, "It's much more bright in there and I think it's just a happier place." She added, "It looks so much better, we can look on our finished product and just see how much better it looks."
Zootoo girl Libby Burks commented on the new changes. She said, "Before it was really dark and all the animals were barking and stressed out."
The biggest change is in the air. Brand new air ducts have been added to make sure potential adopters get fresh air. The new system also keeps the air for the cats and dogs separate. This helps to lower the chance of any disease spreading among the animals.
CMHS Executive Director Allen Allert said, "We've got completely different air handling systems for the dogs and the cats."
Fresh air is released through the vents into each room. The air that is not taken by patrons is sucked in through vents in the cat or dog pens. The air is released outside into the atmosphere and none of it is cycled back into the room.
Every animal up for adoption now has a pen with glass windows and new floors. There is also a new wash room and sound resistant ceilings to help damper the noise. All of the animals now wait in their new and improved homes. Hopefully these homes will only be temporary.
