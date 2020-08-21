Central Missouri Humane Society to house cats rescued from hoarding case

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society is looking for possible foster homes after agreeing to bring in cats rescued from a hoarding situation.

Around 100 cats were removed from the home in an unspecified rural area in the state. CMHS said the cats were living in "extremely crowded conditions" in the small home, and many require urgent medical care. According to a news release, treatment for the animals for conditions like respiratory infections or parasites could cost more than $10,000.

The cats are scheduled to arrive at CMHS on August 26 and will get immediate medical attention.

“We are thrilled that we are able to assist with this emergency hoarding situation,” said Julie Aber, Executive Director, in the news release. “After receiving much-needed medical treatment, these animals will be sent to loving foster homes where they can begin their journey to recovery before being placed for adoption.”

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or making a donation to help support the care of these animals, please visit cmhspets.org or call (573) 443-7387.