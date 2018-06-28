Central Missouri man dies in house fire

CENTERTOWN (AP) - The state fire marshal is helping an investigation into a house fire that killed a mid-Missouri man.

Cole County fire authorities say 40-year-old Steven Mims died in the fire Wednesday in Centertown.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the home was a total loss. Sheriff Chief Deputy Capt. John Wheeler says the extent of the damage makes it more difficult to determine the fire's cause.

Wheeler says the blaze is not considered suspicious.