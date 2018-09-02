Central Missouri man gets 7 years for robbing post office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Central Missouri man has been sentenced to seven years in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to robbing a U.S. Post Office last year.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports a Jefferson City federal judge sentenced 39-year-old Lucas W. Branstetter of Kingdom City on Tuesday. He was accused of stealing more than $300 from the Kingdom City post office in July 2014.

U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson said Branstetter was sentenced as a career offender due to his extensive criminal record, which includes at least 12 felony convictions.