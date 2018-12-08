Central Missouri proves to be a prime destination for paddlefishing

7 months 1 week 6 days ago Wednesday, April 25 2018 Apr 25, 2018 Wednesday, April 25, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT April 25, 2018 in News
By: Justin Kollar & Ethan Illers, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

SWEET SPRINGS - As temperatures rise in Central Missouri, so do fishermen's aspirations of landing their trophy catch. Missouri's lakes and rivers are teaming with fish and other wildlife once again. One particular fish, the paddlefish, whose population was struggling, is now on the rise. 

The paddlefish spawns at the beginning of spring every year. Due to human involvement in their native habitats in the form of locks and dams, their numbers have declined in recent years after spawning routes have been blocked in reservoirs. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) collects these prehistoric fish and breeds them to restore their numbers to a stable level. 

Blind Pony Hatchery Manager Nathan Storts said the fish MDC collects have a much greater chance of survival under the hatchery's care than they would in the wild.

"By keeping them in a controlled environment, we are able to monitor them and restock lakes and rivers across the state for fisherman to enjoy," Storts said.

The eggs spawned at Blind Pony are incubated for 10 days until all the eggs hatch. The young fish, called "fry," are then released into one of the hatchery's holding ponds, where they grow and mature. In October, the fish are large enough to be released into the wild in spots across Missouri.

Storts says the paddlefish's closely-monitored life at the hatchery is critical to the species survival.

"With the decline of their spawning habitat, there's just no way they could keep up," Storts said. "People love to catch paddlefish. Without our help, they would decline pretty rapidly." 

Popular lakes for this sport include Table Rock Lake, Black River and the Lake of the Ozarks. The way a paddlefish is caught is unlike traditional fishing methods. A large hook is dragged across the floor of the body of water until it snags a paddlefish. 

Adam Wolf, owner of Tombstone Tackleshop in Columbia, said his store has been busier this year than ever before. 

"They always say that Oklahoma is the snagging capital of the world, but it's not," Wolf said. "Lake of the Ozarks is. The lake has unbelievable populations that are a huge draw for fisherman across the country."

Due to their recovering population, paddlefish season is much shorter than other fish species. Wolf says the short window of opportunity for fisherman is also a factor to the sport's success. 

"The excitement builds up all year," Wolf said. "I think if you could do it year-round, it wouldn't be as big. But when you wait all year to do it, and you just have a month and a half, it creates excitement."

The paddlefish season begins March 15 and runs through April 30.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia man helps veterans get back on their feet
Columbia man helps veterans get back on their feet
COLUMBIA - A formerly homeless veteran is helping other vets expand their horizons by cycling. Tyler Kempker leads a... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 8:53:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Secondhand smoke exposure still national concern, CDC says
Secondhand smoke exposure still national concern, CDC says
COLUMBIA - Despite smoke-free laws and the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes, a large number of Americans are being exposed to... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 6:56:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Uranus Examiner ends publication, blaming judgmental people
Uranus Examiner ends publication, blaming judgmental people
URANUS, Mo. (AP) — The Uranus Examiner, a small Missouri newspaper whose name inspired chuckles and groans when it... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 6:33:20 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Gov. Mike Parson talks Medicaid at press conference
Gov. Mike Parson talks Medicaid at press conference
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson held a conference Friday afternoon discussing what needs to be done to fix abuse... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 3:43:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Sedalia daycare planned next to nursing home housing sex offenders
Sedalia daycare planned next to nursing home housing sex offenders
SEDALIA - A new daycare is trying to open up for business, but it’s right next to a nursing home... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 3:17:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from around the state will travel to Memorial Stadium for the next five years to... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 2:15:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in Sports

President Trump speaks on public safety, law enforcement in Kansas City
President Trump speaks on public safety, law enforcement in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - President Trump spoke about changes to Project Safe Neighborhoods in Kansas City on Friday. He praised... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 1:07:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Ex-FBI Director James Comey meeting with House committee behind closed doors
Ex-FBI Director James Comey meeting with House committee behind closed doors
(CNN) -- Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying Friday before members of Congress behind closed doors, setting the stage... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 12:30:33 PM CST December 07, 2018 in Continuous News

US hiring slower but steady as employers add 155K jobs
US hiring slower but steady as employers add 155K jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added a smaller but still-healthy number of jobs last month, while the unemployment rate... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 12:07:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Pedestrian left with serious injuries after crash in Jefferson City
Pedestrian left with serious injuries after crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police officers responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of East... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 11:43:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Nobel laureates talks about award-winning work ahead of ceremony
Nobel laureates talks about award-winning work ahead of ceremony
STOCKHOLM - University of Missouri Professor Emeritus George Smith and his fellow Nobel laureates in Chemistry, Physics and Economic Sciences... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:55:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man sentenced for 2016 Halloween murder
Jefferson City man sentenced for 2016 Halloween murder
JEFFERSON CITY - A judge sentenced Terrance Wynn to life in prison for a murder on Halloween in 2016. ... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:33:26 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Vatican investigates after nuns report sex abuse by priests in Chile
Vatican investigates after nuns report sex abuse by priests in Chile
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has launched an investigation into a small Chilean religious order of nuns after... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:27:28 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general
Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has decided to nominate former Attorney General William Barr to be the next permanent head... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:14:53 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Teen posted about plans to buy firearm and 'make history'
Teen posted about plans to buy firearm and 'make history'
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri high school student faces a felony charge after authorities say he posted on social... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 9:23:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

JCPS considers 2019-20 school start time changes
JCPS considers 2019-20 school start time changes
JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City Public Schools are considering changing school start and end times next year. Officials... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 9:50:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in Continuous News

MU Nobel Prize winner arrives in Stockholm
MU Nobel Prize winner arrives in Stockholm
STOCKHOLM - MU Professor Emeritus Dr. George Smith has officially touched down in Stockholm, Sweden to begin a week of... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 5:54:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News

Remembering President Bush's visit to Columbia
Remembering President Bush's visit to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Former President George H.W. Bush made his final rest in Texas on Thursday, but his trip to the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 5:53:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 22°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 21°
6am 20°
7am 21°
8am 23°