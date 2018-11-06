Central Mo. Woman Pleads Guilty in Child's Death

By: Associated Press and KOMU 8 Staff

BRUMLEY (AP) - A central Missouri woman will be sentenced in July after pleading guilty in the January 2008 death of a toddler.

Miller County Prosecutor Matt Howard says 37-year-old Roshell Dawn Johnson pleaded guilty this week to voluntary manslaughter and abuse of a child.

Johnson was living in the home she shared with Ocean McCoy's father, when the child suffered brain injuries from shaking and other head trauma before her death.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Johnson faces a potential combined sentence of 10 to 25 years in prison.