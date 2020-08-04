Central Pantry reduces service hours

14 hours 8 minutes ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 4:54:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News
By: Leah Vredenbregt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Central Pantry, which serves Boone County residents, is reducing its hours in order to continue serving people in its drive-thru.

According to a news release from the Central Pantry, the new hours will be:

  • Tuesday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday 1 - 4 p.m.
  • Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Friday 1 - 4 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to noon

According to the release, the pantry switched to a drive-thru format in March to protect its employees and patrons.

 Food is put directly in patrons' vehicles with minimal person-to-person contact.

