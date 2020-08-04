Central Pantry reduces service hours

COLUMBIA - Central Pantry, which serves Boone County residents, is reducing its hours in order to continue serving people in its drive-thru.

According to a news release from the Central Pantry, the new hours will be:

Tuesday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday 1 - 4 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday 1 - 4 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to noon

According to the release, the pantry switched to a drive-thru format in March to protect its employees and patrons.

Food is put directly in patrons' vehicles with minimal person-to-person contact.