Centralia Brush Fire Spreads Five Acres

CENTRALIA - The Boone County Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Centralia Sunday afternoon.

The property belongs to Charles O'Brien, who says he was outside burning trash around 1 o'clock when the fire started spreading.

The fire consumed about five acres of the twenty-acre property off of Ball Road. Once the winds picked up, O'Brien said he was worried the fire would spread to his neighbor's property and called for help.

"We just got in front of the fire and got it knocked down to stop it from spreading onto the neighbors property," said Lieutenant Nick Owens with the Boone County Fire Department. "We were out here two and a half hours and we have two large hay bales that were on fire. We are just getting those knocked down so it doesn't flare back and start another fire."

Lieutenant Owens said dry conditions and low humidity increase risks for brush fires.