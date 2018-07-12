Centralia business did not pass alcohol compliance check

BOONE COUNTY- The Boone County Sheriff's Department issued one citation for selling intoxicating liquor to a minor during its 13 alcohol compliance checks at various Boone County businesses Friday.

During the compliance checks, a person under the age of 21 entered each business and attempted to purchase alcohol beverages. All but one of the business checked were in compliance and did not sell alcoholic beverages to a minor.

Christopher J. Beuer, an employee at 22 Drive Thru in Centralia, was issued a citation for the offense of selling intoxicating liquor to a minor.

The investigations were supported by funding made available through grants provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traffic and Highway Safety Division and the Youth Community Coalition of Columbia.