Centralia Council Calls Special Wednesday Meeting

CENTRALIA - The Centralia Board of Aldermen said Tuesday it will be holding a closed meeting Wednesday night to discuss personnel issues. Some Centralia residents are unhappy with Police Chief Larry Dudgeon's personnel decisions. Three officers were asked to resign and two have been terminated since Dudgeon became chief in 2007. The former Assistant Chief of Police, Paul Morgan, was terminated on Monday. Residents expressed their dismay with the decision at Monday night's city council meeting. KOMU attempted to get in contact with the mayor and Chief Dudgeon. Morgan was instructed by his attorney not to speak to the media.