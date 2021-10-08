CENTRALIA - The city of Centralia is facing recent allegations of "impropriety" in the city administration.
According to a press release issued Friday afternoon, the city is appointing a third-party law firm to assist in the investigation.
Centralia Mayor Chris Cox said in the statement, "Any allegations of this nature are taken very seriously, and the city is dedicated to investigating allegations in a fair and impartial manner."
There is no information regarding the allegations or who claimed them.
This comes on the heels of the city's Police Chief Bob Bias turning in his resignation letter.
On Friday, Centralia Police Department said Bias no longer works for the department. His resignation is effective Sunday, Oct. 10, but he has left the department following Friday's workday.
Since Bias announced his resignation, three Centralia police officers have resigned.
There are currently 6 on-duty officers, but one officer has given a 2-week notice of resignation. Therefore, in 2 weeks, Centralia's police department will only have 5 full time officers. A full police force would be 9 officers and one chief, according to Centralia City Administrator, Heather Russell.
The Boone County Police Department has agreed to assist the city due to the shortage of officers. According to the press release, the city met with Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey to form a schedule with Centralia police officers and Boone County deputies to provide "full coverage" for citizens.
Boone County Sheriff Captain Brian Leer said, "It's a stress on our staffing. But we're willing to do what we can to assist."
Leer asks Centralia residents to have patience as they will need to wait a little longer than usual, but says Boone County deputies will, "get there as soon as we can and do what we can to to help out."
"We have a lot of good people here and we're constantly stepping up to the challenge," said Leer.