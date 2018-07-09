Centralia Man Arrested After Allegedly Selling Meth

CENTRALIA - Around 11pm on Wednesday, Wade Anthony Jackson was arrested after allegedly selling Methanphetamine near the Centralia Head Start building. Jackson will be charged with a class A Felony of distributing a controlled substance near schools and a class D felony of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Jaskson was taken to the Boone County Jail with a bond of $4,500.