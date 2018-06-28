Centralia man arrested during meth investigation

CENTRALIA – A Centralia man is behind bars Saturday after the Centralia Police Department conducted a meth sales investigation.

Police arrested 29-year-old Eric Lee Goss.

The arrest was a result of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation by the Centralia Police Department.

Goss was transported and remains at the Boone County Jail.

The Centralia Police Department will request Goss to be charged with distributing controlled substances near a school, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.