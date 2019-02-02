Centralia man arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

CENTRALIA - Police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of statutory rape and statutory sodomy, nearly a month after prosecutors filed charges.

James Henry, 40, is in the Boone County Jail on $50,000 bond. According to court documents, the crimes happened in May 2018 when Henry forced the victim to perform a sex act on him and then raped her. At the time, Henry was reportedly in a relationship with the victim's mother.

The probable cause statement said DNA evidence linked Henry to the crimes.

As a condition of his bond, Henry is to have no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 17.