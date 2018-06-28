Centralia man caught with over 900 grams of meth

JEFFERSON CITY - A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday and admitted to planning to deliver two pounds of methamphetamine to Kingdom City.

According to a press release, Sean Anthony Blumenshine of Centralia was arrested late last year after fleeing a Taco Bell parking lot where officers were trying to take him into custody. Blumenshine drove in a “dangerous and erratic manner” and hit several unmarked police vehicles and an unoccupied private vehicle.

Police found a bag containing 924 grams of methamphetamine along with $4,623.

Blumenshine is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information and correct his residency.]