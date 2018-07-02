Centralia man dies after falling off golf cart

CENTRALIA- A 51-year-old man died last night after falling off a golf cart.

The accident happened at the intersection Allen Street and Wilson Street in Centralia.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sherwen Sanders, of Centralia, fell off the right side of the cart and hit his head. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

The driver of the golf cart was not injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not released any further information.