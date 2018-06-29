Centralia Man Wins $10,000 Lottery Prize

CENTRALIA - A Centralia man collected $10,000 Wednesday, courtesy of the Missouri Lottery. Wayne Wisdom, 39, has enjoyed playing the new "$1,000,000 Platinum Payout" a few times since it was released last week, and it has already yielded big results for him.

Wisdom's largest prize came from a ticket he purchased at Prenger's Extreme Mart, 327 E. Singleton St., in Centralia.

Wisdom bought a few of the new tickets when they were released May 19, resulting in about $100 in winnings. Since he was lucky the first time he played the new game, he decided to try his luck again. That purchase left him $10,000 richer.



Wisdom, a moderate Scratchers player himself, also offered some advice for other Lottery player.

"If you're going to play, play responsibly and play within your financial means," he said.



When it comes to spending his winnings, Wisdom does not have big plans for the money, saying he would rather have the peace of mind knowing that he had some extra financial cushion for him and his family.



"$1,000,000 Platinum Payout" is a $10 game with more than $37 million in prizes remaining, including all three top $1 million prizes.