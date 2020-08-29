Centralia, Mexico football game canceled due to COVID-19 case

COLUMBIA - Schools administrations from Centralia and Mexico have canceled the first high school football game of the season due to a positive COVID-19 test.

In a press release, Friday afternoon, Centralia High School stated that a football player from Mexico High School tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, administrators at both schools agreed to cancel tonight's football game.

Centralia High School stated that plans to hold future sporting events remain unchanged.