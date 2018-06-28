Centralia Public Library received grant to upgrade collection

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Thursday the Centralia Public Library received a $2,000 Public Library Collection Development grant, which will be used to upgrade the library’s collection.

The secretary of state’s Public Library Collection Development grants are given to public libraries that are in high poverty areas and actively share resources with other libraries.

“Public libraries act as an important hub for communities, providing access to resources, technology and programs that help citizens learn and develop,” Ashcroft said. “These services are especially necessary in areas of high poverty, which often have high barriers to education. Grants like these are intended to increase the resources libraries have to draw on, and lower those barriers.”

The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, and are used to purchase collection development materials that are non-subscription based to meet the educational and lifelong learning needs of the local community.

The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 109 grant applications in the 2017 fiscal year, totaling $799,089 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri.