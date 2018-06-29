Centralia residents concerned over future of cemetery

3 years 1 week 2 days ago Friday, June 19 2015 Jun 19, 2015 Friday, June 19, 2015 7:45:18 PM CDT June 19, 2015 in News
By: Samantha Myers, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

CENTRALIA - Jim Enlow visits the City of Centralia regularly. His wife and daughter are buried there. He said he could never imagine the cemetery ever losing funding despite its recent money struggles. 

"I think they have a real deep concern for the cemetery, especially with all these flags, and I have my wife and daughter buried on the corner. So we're interested in whatever it is going to take to keep the cemetery alive," Enlow said. 

The City of Centralia Cemetery is a public cemetery that relies on donations and its Perpetual Care Fund for its upkeep, but relying on donations is no longer enough. The City of Centralia has been helping with the cost for the last few years. 

The city pays the cemetery quarterly payments from its electric fund. Pauley said interest and fuel costs were lower in the 80s so The Perpetual Care Fund covered most of the maintenance costs. Now the board only receives .1% interest off of the $200,000 investment. A Perpetual Care Fund is meant to provide funds to cemeteries over many years. 

The cost of cemetery upkeep according to Pauley is $19,000 a year, and the cost increases by three percent every year. He said he was amazed to find out the upkeep costs that much. 

"I don't think the city has to fund the cemetery, but I think it's in their best interest because the cemetery here in Centralia is right on the highway, it's very visible, and it's a part of the community, and people look for it to look nice.That's what they expect and they see it as a part of the city, which it is except it's kind of funded a little differently," Pauley said. 

Greg Pauley said another problem may be people not donating to public cemeteries as much as they used to.

"I think it use to be more of a tradition. I can remember as a child that my parents and I would travel to different cemeteries where our relatives were buried every Memorial Day. That was just something we did. We stopped and left flowers and would leave a donation," Pauley said.

The Avenue of Flags display brings in a lot of donations to the cemetery but Pauley said it is not nearly enough to sustain the cemetery, 

He also said another reason may be because people don't live as close to their relatives anymore because society became more mobile.  

Enlow supports the city should continuing supplementing what people don't donate anymore, and said people in the community are willing to help out by mowing the lawn. 

"I think people have that much pride in what goes on at this cemetery," Enlow said. 

Pauley and Enlow both agree the city won't stop helping with funding anytime soon.

"I am sure they would like for us to pull our own, but again I think like any community it's one of those stepping stones in the community. One of those things that people see as important. And when people come to a community and ask is this a nice place to live and to be' they look at schools, they look at roads, and they look at things like the cemetery. How well is it kept up? Because it reflects on the community I think," Pauley said. 

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10am 88°
11am 90°
12pm 93°
1pm 95°