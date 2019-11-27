Centralia residents without power

CENTRALIA- Thunderstorms and high winds left nearly 25 homes without power late Tuesday night.

Winds knocked down three power lines in the area of Howard Burton Drive. Two went down between two houses. The third power line dropped near the Centralia Public Library.

The library was closed Wednesday due to the power outage.

The area was without power from approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday night until late afternoon Wednesday. Approximately half a mile radius was without power during this time.

Some of the residences regained power around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The rest of the power is expected to be restored around 3 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. They worked through the night until Wednesday afternoon to restore power.

Jeff Armontrout, the line foreman for Centralia's Electric Department, said that the community was accommodating to the workers restoring power.

"It's a big mess," Armontrout chuckled. "I haven't had anybody come out to complain, they pretty much understand it's a big mess."

Also on the scene was Centralia's mayor, Chris Cox. He was there to offer support and lunch to the workers who had been there all night.

Cox commented on the good work the electric department was doing through the night.

"We're very fortunate in Centralia to have city service people that work for the community," Cox said. "I think we need to pause and think about the danger these folks put themselves in to help keep our services alive and well for us."