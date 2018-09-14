Centralia student alert after collapsing during gym class

CENTRALIA - The middle school student who collapsed during gym class earlier this week is recovering in the hospital Monday according to the district's superintendent.

Centralia Public Schools Superintendent Darin Ford said in a press release the girl is alert and talking to her family and friends in the hospital. The Chester Boren Middle School student collapsed Friday when she was running the mile.

"The district would like to thank the Centralia R-VI staff for the quick response and use of training during this crisis," Ford said.

According to Ford, the student is being tested to figure out what caused her to collapse.

The girl collapsed around 9 a.m. Martina Pounds, spokesperson for the Boone County Fire Department, said she was unconscious and not breathing when firefighters arrived on the scene.

She was rushed to the hospital. The Centralia Police Department said Friday the student's mom arrived while the ambulance was leaving.

Centralia Police Chief Larry Dudgeon said the whole town is hoping she'll be alright.