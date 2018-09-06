Centralia Subway Restaurant Robbed

CENTRALIA - A Centralia Subway was robbed Monday night of an undisclosed amount of cash.

A white male wearing a black long sleeve t-shirt with white writing on the fron, blue jeans, a black baseball type hat also with white writing and a white bandana pulled up over his face. His is approximately 5'11-6'1" and 185 lbs.

He displayed a black handgun and left in an unknown direction of travel from the restaurant.

Anyone having any information about this case can contact the Centralia Police Department at 573-682-2132.