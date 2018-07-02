Centralia woman dies following Friday crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Centralia woman is dead following a car crash Thursday night that injured another.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Roberts, 62, rear ended a 2007 Ford Expedition that was stopped in traffic.

Roberts was airlifted to University Hospital and pronounced dead at about 8:30 p.m.

The driver of the Expedition, a 32-year old woman, is listed with minor injuries.

Roberts was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is the third reported traffic death for MSHP Troop F for November and 51 for 2017.