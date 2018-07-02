Century-Old Showboat Could be Headed for Scrap

ST. LOUIS - A showboat that has been part of the St. Louis riverfront for decades in St. Louis and St. Charles could soon be headed for the scrap heap.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a nonprofit group has failed to raise the money needed to renovate the Goldenrod Showboat. The 104-year-old vessel has been in storage since 2003.

A court-ordered auction in Saturday at the location where the boat is docked near Kampsville, Ill. The auction seeks to cover nearly $70,000 in unpaid mooring fees and other costs.

Unless a buyer steps forward, the dock owner is expected to buy the boat and sell the furnishing and hull piecemeal.