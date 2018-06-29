Century-old time capsule from Capitol opened

The Associated Press and KOMU 8 Digital Staff

JEFFERSON CITY - A century-old time capsule kept in the cornerstone of the Missouri Capitol has been opened.

Hundreds watched using a livestreaming app for smartphones as state workers carefully cut the copper box open Thursday. Inside, they found a Bible, photos of the Capitol's groundbreaking and yellowed newspapers.

The items were sealed in the box in 1915 and opened in preparation of a ceremony marking the Capitol's 100th anniversary.

News articles show similarities between life in Missouri now and 100 years ago.

For example, newspapers noted flooding at the time the box was sealed. Gov. Jay Nixon also on Thursday declared a state of emergency because of flooding.

Nixon plans to dedicate a new time capsule during a July 3 ceremony. He's soliciting ideas about what to put in the new box.

The State of Missouri twitter account was live tweeting throughout the event.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Examining various headlines from MO newspapers found in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoTimeCapsule?src=hash">#MoTimeCapsule</a> <a href="http://t.co/FlYfHhrsfG">pic.twitter.com/FlYfHhrsfG</a></p>— State of Missouri (@MoGov) <a href="https://twitter.com/MoGov/status/611566630213038081">June 18, 2015</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Newspapers and other items inside <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoTimeCapsule?src=hash">#MoTimeCapsule</a> appear to be incredibly well-preserved <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JCMO?src=hash">#JCMO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/moleg?src=hash">#moleg</a> <a href="http://t.co/FRBgBkoYlR">pic.twitter.com/FRBgBkoYlR</a></p>— State of Missouri (@MoGov) <a href="https://twitter.com/MoGov/status/611548464162414593">June 18, 2015</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Viewing contents inside <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoTimeCapsule?src=hash">#MoTimeCapsule</a>. Documents visible inside via camera. Watch live on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Periscope?src=hash">#Periscope</a> now <a href="http://t.co/ElRA4tUIf3">pic.twitter.com/ElRA4tUIf3</a></p>— State of Missouri (@MoGov) <a href="https://twitter.com/MoGov/status/611544189847801856">June 18, 2015</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Drilling into <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoTimeCapsule?src=hash">#MoTimeCapsule</a> to prepare for opening. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Periscope?src=hash">#Periscope</a> to begin shortly <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JCMO?src=hash">#JCMO</a> <a href="http://t.co/OK0h1EUfux">pic.twitter.com/OK0h1EUfux</a></p>— State of Missouri (@MoGov) <a href="https://twitter.com/MoGov/status/611541910767820800">June 18, 2015</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Preparing to open the original <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoTimeCapsule?src=hash">#MoTimeCapsule</a>. Watch live on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Periscope?src=hash">#Periscope</a> soon! <a href="http://t.co/jGNi146T67">pic.twitter.com/jGNi146T67</a></p>— State of Missouri (@MoGov) <a href="https://twitter.com/MoGov/status/611538962142769152">June 18, 2015</a></blockquote>

