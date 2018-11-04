CEO Defends Ameren at Taum Sauk Hearing

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Ameren chief executive Tom Voss says the utility has launched new safety programs since the Taum Sauk reservoir collapse. But Voss says that Ameren has NOT changed a bonus system that critics say favors keeping plants running over closing them for safety concerns. Voss testified today during a Missouri Public Service Commission hearing into the December 2005 collapse. It spilled more than 1 billion gallons of water in southeast Missouri's Reynolds County, damaging a state park and injuring the park superintendent and his family. Voss says the company is emphasizing that plant managers make the ultimate call on whether to shut down a plant for repairs. Ameren's bonus policy has been the focus of much questioning during the hearings.