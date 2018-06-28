CEO Recieved More Than $5 Million

ST. LOUIS - Express Scripts Inc. reports today that Chief Executive George Paz received compensation valued at $5.1 million last year. Paz oversaw a failed bid last year to acquire rival Caremark R-X. Express Scripts administers prescription drug benefits for employer-sponsored health care plans. The company processes about $390 million retail prescriptions and $40 million home delivery prescriptions annually. CVS Corporation ultimately won a biding war against Express Scripts and purchased Caremark in a $26.5 billion deal.