CEO Says 5 Patients Dead at Joplin Hospital
JOPLIN (AP) - The CEO of St. John's Regional Medical Center has confirmed at five patients at the hospital were among the at least 116 killed during the tornado that tore through Joplin.
Gary Pulsipher confirmed the deaths Monday afternoon.
Dr. Jim Roscoe earlier compared the carnage at the hospital to what he saw when he responded to the Hyatt Regency disaster in 1981 and last year in Haiti after a devastating earthquake. Roscoe says some staff members who responded to the hospital after the storm already were injured, but worked all night long anyway.
He says he arrived at the hospital soon after the tornado hit and it looked like it had been in a nuclear disaster. Roscoe says the loss of cell phone signals Sunday night added to the chaos.
