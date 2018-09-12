Cerner Proposing $4.3 Billion Development in KC

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Cerner Corp. says it wants to build a $4.3 billion office complex during the next 10 years at the site of a former shopping mall in south Kansas City.

The health care technology company says the complex would be built in 14 phases and eventually bring 15,000 jobs to the area.

The city's planning and zoning committee on Wednesday approved the company's request for tax incentives for the Three Trails Crossing development. The Kansas City Star reported the City Council is expected to approve the proposal Thursday.

Cerner officials said the complex would include 11 office buildings, a daycare center, two data centers, a service center and 370,000 square feet of retail space.

If all goes as planned, the complex is expected to be completed by 2024.