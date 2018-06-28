Certain War Veterans Might Receive Free Parking

COLUMBIA - Some war veterans might get free parking from the city of Columbia.

At Monday night's city council meeting, council bill B344-11*, was introduced. This item on the council's agenda read "Amending Chapter 14 of the City Code as it relates to parking for veterans. [Intro & 1st Read/Mayor Memo]".

In 2009, House Bill No. 427 was passed. The bill gives the right to the local governing body to decide if it wants to adopt this ordinances.

One provision states local governing bodies can allow free parking to certain veterans.The bill also says the Department of Revenue will waive the fee for the plates the first time. Any additional plates will require a fee. Those veterans would have to have been awarded one or more the following medals:

Congressional Medal of Honor

Prisoner of War

Silver Star

Purple Heart

A veteran who has been awarded the Bronze Star may apply to the Director of Department of Revenue for a windshield placard. This will also allow a veteran to park free of charge.





Veterans who qualify will have to step up and claim this new benefit.





Daniel Bell, of the Missouri Veterans Commission, says "We do not have access to military documents therefore we cannot contact the veterans that they are eligible."





Kansas City, Saint Louis, and Jefferson City have already passed similar ordinances.