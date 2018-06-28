Certifying Election Results Makes New Legislators Official

JEFFERSON CITY - Secretary of State Robin Carnahan certified the final results of the General Election on Tuesday. The certification process took place as legislators transitioned in and out of offices. The office moves mark the beginning of a legislative tenure for new members in both the House and Senate.

Cardboard boxes lined the entire north hallway of the capitol building, as previous officials make their way out of their offices, freshmen legislators are going through orientation. According to 6th District Senate-Elect Mike Kehoe (R), the focus of the upcoming legislative session is the ongoing budget problem. "It's one of those issues that we have to address. It's definitely not doom and gloom. It's something that we just have to work on and pull together on and make it work. And I believe we'll be able to reach a consensus and make that happen," Kehoe said. He added that there appears to be an upward trend in consumer spending, but it takes at least six months for this to reflect in state spending.



