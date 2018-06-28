Chaffee Police Investigating School Threat

CHAFFEE (AP) - Authorities in southeast Missouri are investigating an apparent threat scrawled under a high school sink.

Chaffee Superintendent Ken Latham told The Southeast Missourian that a message found last week was written in pencil on a small piece of wood under a bathroom sink. Latham says Chaffee police removed the piece of plywood with writing on it as part of their investigation.

Chaffee Police Chief Jim Chambers declined to provide details about the nature of the message, citing the ongoing investigation, but he said the message did not specify anyone.

Latham also said police plan to patrol more around the school and be more visible next week.

Chaffee is a town of about 3,000 residents located about 16 miles outside Cape Girardeau.