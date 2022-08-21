COLUMBIA - 'Chalk the Walk' is an effort by Columbia families to help welcome students and teachers back to school. It's organized by CoMo Special Education Parent Teacher Association or SEPTA.
Families met up outside different school buildings to write inspirational messages and draw pictures in chalk on the sidewalks for the 2022-23 school year.
"It's an opportunity to bring the community together, and also to spread kindness and positivity." Said SEPTA'S vice president Amie VanMorlan.
The new school year is also bringing some changes especially when it comes to lunch. This year, lunches will no longer be free for every student because the federally funded program has expired.
Columbia Public Schools will go back to three payment options for school lunch, which include paid, reduced, or free lunch depending on income as well as other factors.
The district's director of nutrition services, Laina Fullum, said she thought the program was here to stay.
"Definite disappointment because I thought maybe we were headed in the direction of universal lunch after so much success that we saw in participation," Fullum said.
She added this year it will be more work for administrators to look at all of the different applications for who qualifies for which kind of lunch.
"So now what we're doing this year is collecting applications and running our direct certification in order to get to know who is eligible for free and reduced price meals," Fullum said.
According to Fullum Missouri was ineligible to keep running these free school lunches under the same waiver, which is why whey will now transition back to the paid, reduced, and free options.
The president of CoMo SEPTA, Molly Myers, said the program helped those who were struggling.
"We all look for those little silver linings. Sometimes when things are really tough and really hard, you can always find a bright spot. And I think the fact that having free lunch for all students was really amazing and so equitable for everyone," she said.
She also said in the future she hopes the school district keeps in mind those who benefited the most from a free lunch.
SEPTA'S vice president hopes those with food insecurities are taken care of.
"It was a wonderful support during COVID for all the families and children to be able to have access to the free lunches. And then when it was taken away, it really does make you start thinking about tables, and are all children going to be able to have adequate and nutritious meals," Amie Van Morlan said.
If you need to fill out an application for school lunches, click here.
CoMo SEPTA will have another event on September 10th at Bethel Park. It's called 'In It Together: A Walk For Inclusion.' Anyone is welcome to attend. The event will include food trucks and music.