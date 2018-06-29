Challenging Bright Students

College-bound students who score a 30 or above on the ACT no longer qualify in the top 3 percent of Missouri test-takers.

They now need a 31 or better to achieve the two thousand dollar scholarships awarded to those students who choose to attend state schools.

Seniors who took the test last year and received a 30 need to retake the test for a higher score to still qualify for the scholarship.

"We have many kids scoring at the top range and that means that top three percent doesn't reach down into the 30's anymore," Paul Wagner of the Department of Higher Education said. "It reaches down to 31."

There are five test dates remaining for seniors wanting to retake the test. They have until June to submit a new score.