Challenging Early Schedule Wounds Rams

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- This was supposed to be the year the St. Louis Rams emerged as a legitimate playoff contender. Not only are they winless, they've been pushovers. Most surprising has been the porous defense. That's coach Steve Spagnuolo's calling card.

The Baltimore Ravens put up a franchise-record 553 yards in Sunday's 37-7 victory over St. Louis. The Ravens repeatedly burned a unit geared to stop running back Ray Rice. Rice finished with 162 yards rushing and receiving.

A challenging early schedule that started with the Eagles and Giants is threatening to bury the Rams, who've been outscored 96-36. Spagnuolo has been beaten by three close friends, coaches Andy Reid, Tom Coughlin and John Harbaugh.