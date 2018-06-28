Chamber of Commerce hopeful Missouri will get Hyperloop

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce is advocating for a full functioning Hyperloop to come to Missouri.

After meeting with the 21st Century Missouri Transportation System Task Force on Wednesday, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce thinks Missouri would be a great fit for the train.

President of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Matt McCormick said the proposed destination for the train would make Missouri a great fit to have a Hyperloop.

"From what it looks like we're one of the top states for it because the location, it's a straight line with your two end caps being St. Louis and Kansas City," McCormick said.

If Hyperloop One, the company that created the train, built it in Missouri it could open up opportunities for employment in the state of Missouri.

McCormick said it could draw more businesses to the area.

"If this is something that does work, what does that start looking like for job opportunities, business growth, not only in the building of the Hyperloop but also what companies would start moving here because they have that access," McCormick said.

Not only could it bring in business, but it would also make traveling from Kansas City to St. Louis much faster. Passengers would reach their destination in about 30 minutes.

Hyperloop One still needs to decide which state will receive the Hyperloop transportation system.