Chamber of Commerce looks to promote gas tax on November ballot

3 hours 12 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 7:30:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News
By: Eric Graves, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Chamber of Commerce plans to help promote and educate voters on a gas tax they will see on the ballot in November. Missourians have not seen a gas tax approved since 1992, when the legislature did. 

Proposition D would raise the gas tax 2.5 percent each year, starting July 1, 2019, for four years and pay for road improvement across the state. Annually, the tax would raise $288 million for the State Road Fund.

The Columbia Transportation Committee talked Wednesday about its plan to support Prop D and educate people on what it means.

Jerry Dowell is the Coordinator of Government Affairs for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and attended the meeting. He said he feels good about the proposition.

"I feel pretty confident about Prop D, I think it’s helpful that the Governor and Lt. Governor are in support of moving forward with new and more infrastructure and transportation funding,” he said.

This money would go to state road maintenance and construction as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Department of Revenue.

An additional $123 million would be raised each year for local governments across the state for road maintenance and construction.

Columbia would see about $1.7 million from the increase in the gas tax, on top of the $2.7 million Columbia currently receives from the gas tax.

Boone County would get an additional $933,000 if Prop D passes.

Dowell said there are a lot of things this money could help improve.

"It’s fixing and working on our infrastructure, I think there's a lot of projects the city and county can partner on," he said.

Dowell said it's been 26 years since the gas tax was last raised.

"We for far too long have neglected what we need to do with our roadways, it’s much more than a tax,” Dowell said.

He said in the next 13 weeks before the November election he has one over-arching goal.

"I think more than anything its about getting out there and educating the voters about why this is important," Dowell said.

Proposition D will be on the ballot on November 6. 

More News

Grid
List

Woman wounded in drive-by shooting in northeast Columbia
Woman wounded in drive-by shooting in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police said a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night on Hanover Boulevard in northeast Columbia.... More >>
6 minutes ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 10:36:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Chamber of Commerce looks to promote gas tax on November ballot
Chamber of Commerce looks to promote gas tax on November ballot
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Chamber of Commerce plans to help promote and educate voters on a gas tax they will see... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 7:30:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Police look for football field vandal; case could be a felony
UPDATE: Police look for football field vandal; case could be a felony
FULTON - Police are looking for the person who damaged the Westminster College football field when they drove their truck... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Springfield voters overturn pit bull ban
Springfield voters overturn pit bull ban
SPRINGFIELD - Springfield residents have voted down a ban on pit bulls. The Springfield News-Leader reports... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Boone County clerk to destroy vault of completed ballots
Boone County clerk to destroy vault of completed ballots
COLUMBIA - More than 37,000 people voted in Boone County Tuesday, and all of their completed ballots will be destroyed.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 3:43:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Columbia online payment system having problems
Columbia online payment system having problems
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's online payment service is having problems at the moment, according to the city's Facebook... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 3:37:54 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri woman helps family cope after toddler dies
Mid-Missouri woman helps family cope after toddler dies
CENTRALIA - A woman from mid-Missouri is doing everything she can to help a family in Texas who's toddler was... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Teachers and school officials prepare for new school year in Jefferson City
Teachers and school officials prepare for new school year in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – More than 100 new school personnel, including teachers and administrators, gathered for the Jefferson City Rotary Club's... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Need student loans? FAFSA now has an app
Need student loans? FAFSA now has an app
(CNN) - Americans will finally be able to apply for federal financial aid on their phones. The Department of... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 11:54:00 AM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Red-hot voyage to sun will bring us closer to our star
Red-hot voyage to sun will bring us closer to our star
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A red-hot voyage to the sun is going to bring us closer to our star... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 9:44:00 AM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Ferguson councilman upsets incumbent prosecutor who handled Michael Brown killing
Ferguson councilman upsets incumbent prosecutor who handled Michael Brown killing
ST. LOUIS ( KMOV ) - In a monumental upset, Wesley Bell has unseated longtime St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Hoagenson wins Democratic nomination in a tight congressional race
Hoagenson wins Democratic nomination in a tight congressional race
COLUMBIA - Businesswoman Renee Hoagenson took home the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 4th District Congressional seat Tuesday in one of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 10:33:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Missouri voters reject Prop A on right to work
Missouri voters reject Prop A on right to work
COLUMBIA - The message "Right to work, wrong for Missouri," prevailed Tuesday as voters said no to Prop A. The... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

McCaskill, Hawley win primaries; set for November face off
McCaskill, Hawley win primaries; set for November face off
COLUMBIA - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley won their respective primaries Tuesday. The Associated Press... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 9:07:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Sheriff: Woman shoots landlord after dispute
Sheriff: Woman shoots landlord after dispute
ELDON — The Miller County Sheriff's Office says a women shot a landlord over a dispute. Katheryn Neu, 60,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Moberly City Council approves rate increase, body cameras
Moberly City Council approves rate increase, body cameras
MOBERLY — The Moberly City Council approved a water and sewer rate increase Tuesday, as well as the purchase of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 8:12:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

McCaskill speaks to full house of supporters on election night
McCaskill speaks to full house of supporters on election night
COLUMBIA - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill spoke to a packed house at her Columbia campaign office on Tuesday. McCaskill... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 8:10:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Higher Republican voter turnout in Primary election than Democrats
Higher Republican voter turnout in Primary election than Democrats
COLUMBIA - On Tuesday voters cast their ballot in Missouri's 2018 primary election. Top races include Missouri U.S. Senate,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 4:51:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 75°
12am 74°
1am 72°
2am 71°