Chambers Gears Up For Track And Field Championship Meet

COLUMBIA - The Big 12 Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship Meet will be held this weekend in Norman, Oklahoma. Missouri Freshman sprinter Tre Chambers is gearing up for the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Chambers from Colorado Springs, may also be part of the 4 by 100 relay team. Chambers says he's been working on strenghtening the last 50 of his 200 and working on getting out of the blocks and staying relaxed in the 100. "I think we've got it down and so I'm excited," he stated.