Change of Pace for MU Basketball

A new NCAA rule lets the Tigers work out individually with their new coach and his staff this spring. Anderson's style of play requires his players to be in excellent shape. But, his philosophy for getting into shape differs from most.

"To me, our practice is going to be the most competitive practice you've ever seen, Anderson said. "So, when the game comes, our guys are having fun. And that's why it's got to be competitive, and guys really have to get after it."

Instead of running sprints as most teams do, Mizzou coaches stress speed with the ball.

"Most teams, you know, they get you outside, they run you a few miles, have you go on the treadmill, this and that," Anderson added. "But, I think the only way to simulate basketball is to play it, simple as that. You can't really simulate basketball without playing it because of all the stopping and going and things like that. So, I think it's good. I mean, if you go hard, you'll get a lot out of it."

The team will take off the next few weeks, then return to the weight room and basketball court in mid-June.