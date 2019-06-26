Changes For Autistic People

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A panel examining how Missouri can better help people with autism is proposing several statewide changes. They range from improvements in health-insurance coverage to measures for smoothing transitions throughout the life of someone with an autism disorder. The panel is also recommending the creation of a new commission to expand upon its work. The chairman of the panel is Republican State Senator Scott Rupp of Wentzville. He says the panel meets again November 19th and hopes to have its final report then. Recent research indicates one out of every 150 children in the nation may have an autism disorder.