Changes on 50/63 in Jefferson City; more I-70 lane switches expected

JEFFERSON CITY - Travelers driving through Jefferson City may have noticed some slight changes in their route along Highway 50/63 near the forthcoming Lafayette Street interchange.

Additionally, travelers driving through Columbia could also expect lane switches the week of Dec. 14.

Jefferson City:

According to MoDOT, both eastbound lanes of Highway 50/63 were diverted onto the newly built westbound lanes and across the recently built westbound bridge over Lafayette Street.

MoDOT Central spokesperson Sally Oxenhandler said the project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2016, on schedule, despite some delays caused by wet summer weather.

“I believe they did lose a little ground because it was so rainy in the summer,” Oxenhandler said. “I think they’re feeling like they should make that up.”

Oxenhandler said the new lane configuration should last through the summer of 2016.

MoDOT’s website states the new configuration marks the halfway point for the $20 million project, which is expected to improve traffic flow and safety in the area.

Columbia:

Travelers along Interstate 70 in Columbia should expect lane switches during the week of Dec. 14.

According to MoDOT:

The eastbound I-70 passing lane will be closed from 8 p.m. on Dec. 16 to 5 a.m. on Dec. 17. Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the existing westbound bridge at Garth Avenue.

The eastbound I-70 passing lane will be closed from 8 p.m. on Dec. 17 to 5 a.m. on Dec. 18. Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the existing westbound bridge at Rangeline Street.

The eastbound I-70 off-ramp at Providence will be closed the night of December 16, and the eastbound I-70 on-ramp at Providence will be closed the night of December 17.

The speed limit on I-70 through the work zone will be reduced from 60 mph to 50 mph.

Additionally, Rangeline Street will close from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Dec. 14 and 15. MoDOT said the closures will alternate between lanes and one lane should remain open at all times.

To learn more about the Interstate 70 Bridges Project, visit MoDOT Central's website.

Elsewhere in mid-Missouri:

In Howard County, MoDOT expected to close Route T on December 15 between County Road 279 and Tobacco Road from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Montgomery County, parts of Route B were set to close on December 15 and 16. On the 15th, Route B will close between Case Road and Baker Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On the 16th, it will close from Mexico Road to Wild Wind Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both closures are for culvert replacement, according to MoDOT Northeast.